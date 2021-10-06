Connor Roberts issues honest Swansea City message following Burnley move amid Cardiff City rallying cry

Connor Roberts has suggested that it has been tough adjusting to not being a Swansea City player following his summer exit but he insisted he is still cheering on the Swans.

The defender made the decision to leave Swansea on transfer deadline day with him making the move to the Premier League with Burnley. That came with the Swans electing to cash in on the Wales international rather than risk his deal running down and losing him for nothing.

Roberts has yet to make his debut for Burnley with him having picked up a groin injury during Wales’ last-16 defeat against Denmark at the Euros in the summer.

However, the right-back is now back in the Wales squad for their forthcoming international fixtures as he closes in on a return to first-team action.

The 25-year-old will have been keeping a watchful eye on Swansea’s start to the campaign in the Championship under Russell Martin. The Swans have been delivering some strong performances at times without getting enough wins on the board. Their next game in the derby against Cardiff City is going to be huge for them.

Speaking to Wales Online, Roberts insisted that he still finds it difficult to watch Swansea knowing that he no longer plays for them following his Burnley exit. While he also urged the Swans to pick up the all-important three points against Cardiff after the international break.

He said: “It’s been very tough.

“As I’ve said, I’ve shed many a tear and it was a really hard decision. People will say that I left at the first opportunity, but that wasn’t the case and it’s done now.

“I’m not a Swansea player no more, but I’ve been watching the games and watching it all on Twitter.

“It’s just mad to think that I’m not actually a Swansea player no more.

“So it does pull on the heartstrings a bit but obviously next weekend I’ll be cheering on the boys and hoping they can get the win.

“If they do manage to do it, I’ll be as happy as anyone.”

The verdict

Roberts had a real connection with Swansea and it was a major shame that he had to move on in the summer in order to fulfill his ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

The Swans were 90 minutes away from realising that dream for him themselves but after their defeat against Brentford in the play-off final last term, Roberts took the decision that he needed to move on if he was to get the chance to play in the top-flight.

The 25-year-old will have had more time to watch Swansea over the last few weeks because he is out injured still at the moment and has yet to make his Burnley debut. That will likely have made it more difficult to accept that he has moved on from the Welsh club.

However, he will still clearly be hoping that Swansea can inflict further damage on Cardiff, who are enduring a difficult period at the moment, when the two sides meet in the derby clash after the international break.