Leeds United have had something of a theme of reunions to their incoming transfer business so far this summer.

The Elland Road club's first signing of the window was Joe Rodon. The centre back returned on a permanent deal from Tottenham, having spent last season on loan with the Whites.

He was then followed by goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who came through the youth ranks and began his senior career with Leeds, and has now re-joined on a permanent deal from Salford City.

That may not be the end of the reunions either for the club this summer, with a potential return for Connor Roberts also being talked about.

The right-back spent the second-half of last season on loan with Daniel Farke's side from Burnley.

During his time in Yorkshire, he made 15 appearances in all competitions, and helped Leeds to the Championship play-off final, where they missed out on promotion after defeat to Southampton.

Connor Roberts 2023/24 Championship stats for Leeds United - from SofaScore Appearances 12 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 89% Duel Success Rate 53% Tackles per Game 0.4 Balls Recovered per Game 1.3

It has previously been reported that the Whites are keen to re-sign Roberts on a permanent deal this summer, although YEP journalist Graham Smyth recently suggested no move is "imminent".

But just how much might they need to pay the right-back, to convince him to make a return to Leeds from Burnley this summer?

Here, we've taken a look at an estimated figure of the wage that Roberts is currently earning at Turf Moor, according to Capology, to get some idea of the answer to that question.

Connor Roberts among Burnley's higher earners

As per these estimates from Capology, Roberts is among the top ten earners in the current first-team squad at Burnley.

Currently, the Wales international is thought to be earning £30,000 per week at Turf Moor, meaning that according to these figures, there are seven players on a higher salary than him at the Clarets.

Those players are said to be Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Jay Rodriguez, Sander Berge, Nathan Redmond, Wout Weghorst and Lyle Foster.

Roberts' salary works out to a price of £1.56million per year. With a year remaining on his current contract with Burnley, it is around that price that they may have left to pay him, if no contract extension is agreed.

If he was to make the move to Leeds permanently this summer, Roberts could also find himself in a fairly similar position in the financial pecking order to where he is at Turf Moor right now.

Leeds have higher earners than Connor Roberts

Should Roberts return to Elland Road this summer on the same £30,000 per week salary that he is currently receiving at Burnley, there are nine Leeds players who could be earning more than him, according to estimates from Capology.

It is thought that of those currently contracted to Leeds, Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Pascal Stuijk, Daniel James, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober are all currently earning more than £30,000 per week at Elland Road - what's unclear if it's taken into account or not is the wage deductions at Leeds after relegation in 2023.

However, it is arguably worth noting that the likes of Aaronson, Kristensen and Wober have all been out on loan away from Leeds in the most recent campaign.

There are therefore now questions about the long-term futures of some of those individuals at the club.

Diego Llorente has already made his permanent exit to Real Betis, and decisions are apparently yet to be made on the likes of Kristensen and Wober.

As a result, if they were to move on, that would clear more space in the wage budget for the signings of the likes of Roberts.

Indeed, given Kristensen himself is a right-back, his departure would increase the need for the signing of someone such as the Burnley man.

So, with that in mind, it could be argued that from a wage perspective, Leeds may feel they ought to be able to afford what would be needed to convince Roberts to return to Elland Road, should they want and need him to do so.