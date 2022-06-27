Connor Roberts from Burnley to Wolves: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Burnley are expected to be extremely busy in the transfer market over the next few weeks as Vincent Kompany looks to bring in his own new players.

Whilst the focus will be on incomings, departures are to be expected as well, with Connor Roberts the latest to be linked with a move away from Turf Moor.

The Welsh international made 21 appearances for the Clarets in the Premier League last season and it has been claimed that Wolves could offer him an immediate return to the top-flight.

And, here we assess whether a move to Molineux would be good for all parties…

Is it a good potential move?

It could be a good deal for all parties.

Burnley have already been linked with a few right-backs, so there’s every chance that Kompany has a replacement lined up already, whilst Roberts could get them a decent fee, which would be welcome following relegation.

For the player, the chance to move back to the Premier League is obvious and Wolves are probably one wing-back short, so there is a place in the squad.

Would he start?

After a tough first season, Nelson Semedo was very consistent for Wolves in the previous campaign and if he is fit and available, he will play.

However, he is going to miss the start of the season through injury, whilst backup Ki-Jana Hoever has been loaned to PSV and Bendegúz Bolla has returned to Grasshoppers on loan, so there is a lack of players in that role with experience.

Jonny Otto can play right wing-back but he’s one of only two senior left wing-backs, so you would expect Wolves to bring in someone to replace Hoever and whoever does come in is likely to play until Semedo returns to fitness.

What does he offer?

Wolves coach Tony Roberts is part of the setup with the Welsh national team, so he will know exactly what Roberts offers and he does seem a good fit for Wolves.

The former Swansea man is aggressive and competitive in the way he plays and he proved with the Swans especially that he is useful going forward, so the wing-back role could be ideal for him.

As well as that, he’s decent defensively, with Burnley actually boasting a good defensive record despite their relegation.