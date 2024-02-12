Highlights Leeds United seek to maintain unbeaten start to 2024 and put pressure on promotion rivals Leicester City and Southampton.

Injury concerns for Leeds include Pascal Struijk and Dan James, but James will return against his former club.

Starting line-up predictions for Leeds include Illan Meslier in goal and Patrick Bamford as the focal point up front.

Leeds United travel to Swansea City on Tuesday evening, looking to maintain their unbeaten start to 2024, after a tough end to last year.

Daniel Farke's side are in search of a seventh straight league win, having also won every game so far since the turn of the year aside from an FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, which ended 1-1.

However, it hasn't all been good news since 2024 began, despite players such as Patrick Bamford remaining fit and in good form, as they have had to deal with injuries to the likes of Pascal Struijk and Dan James.

James is set to return to the matchday squad against his former side, whilst Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton have been ruled out, and Struijk and Stuart Dallas are longer-term absentees.

The Whites head to Wales on a long trip from West Yorkshire, and the game is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 13th February, and has also been selected as part of Sky's coverage of the midweek games.

Leeds have the opportunity to apply further pressure on the likes of Leicester City and Southampton in the race for automatic promotion, who also both play on Tuesday evening as well.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of that seventh win in a row. Could he make some changes from the win over Rotherham United last time out?

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season if he remains fit.

He picked up a suspension over the festive period but has been back between the sticks ever since and his clean sheet on Saturday places him first in the overall league rankings.

RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, have left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealing a deadline day switch.

However, Roberts is likely to be integrated slowly, and only featured for 15 minutes on Saturday, meaning Gray should retain the right-back berth ahead of the ex-Swansea man. Although, that may not last much longer now, with Roberts likely to make his full debut very soon and begin to start games there regularly at some stage.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

Another former Swan who will be looking to impress, Rodon's partner has chopped and changed a fair amount lately, but Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk out with that adductor issue, Farke has been reluctant to select either Liam Cooper or Charlie Cresswell and has instead opted for Ethan Ampadu to be deployed alongside Rodon.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, and should form an all-Welsh pairing alongside Rodon on Tuesday once again.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo remain in the starting lineup, having impressed from the bench against Birmingham with two assists and from the start against Cardiff with an assist.

He also contributed heavily to Leeds' first goal against the Millers, and has looked like a very useful player in the build up in Sam Byram's absence. The Spaniard has made the position his own recently, having been in good form on Leeds' left-hand side in recent weeks.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara is another to have made his position his own. With Gray filling in at right-back, and Ampadu also in the defence, he's another automatic pick in the double-pivot.

He has grown into his role and is one of the most senior players in the starting line-up week-to-week, with experience likely to be crucial during the run-in through the second half of the campaign. He completed 100% of his passes in their last match as well. His retention is crucial to sustaining Leeds attacks.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back have given Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer.

Gruev had started infrequently, but has been one of Leeds' best performers over the last month during recent starts, bossing things in midfield, and highlighting Farke's strongest pool of options is in central midfield.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Despite Willy Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

He has contributed to goals frequently this season, but his recent injury saw him miss out, handing Gnonto the chance to potentially prove a point to Farke. He has taken it well, scoring twice in three games, and playing well against Rotherham last time out as well.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with James, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, with 11 assists and six goals already.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances lately have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay and combinations with Summerville particularly fruitful for the Whites.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 15 goals and created a further eight this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Summerville scored twice last time out, having also scored and assisted in the FA Cup tie against Plymouth as well, and he can do little wrong at the moment. He is one of the most feared wingers in the league currently.

CF: Patrick Bamford

In his last seven starts and two substitute appearances, Bamford has five goals and two assists. All of those have come in 2024 and highlight the need for him to maintain his place when hot in front of goal.

His confidence is up in the middle of a current purple patch, so he is likely to continue as Farke’s focal point up front. His line-leading qualities offer something different to Piroe, who currently has to settle for a place on the bench, as Bamford is currently undroppable.