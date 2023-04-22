Connor Roberts has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer.

The full back has been a key part of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side in the second half of this season.

The Welshman has contributed four goals and four assists from 39 league appearances.

Will Connor Roberts leave Burnley this summer?

But, according to the Daily Mail, Brentford are eyeing a potential move for the right back.

With Premier League promotion secured by the Clarets, planning will be underway by the recruitment staff on how to improve the squad for life back in the top flight.

What won’t be in their plans will be to lose someone of the calibre of Roberts, at least without extracting a very sizable transfer fee in the process.

This has been the player’s second campaign since signing from Swansea City in 2021.

Roberts featured 21 times in the Premier League as the team suffered relegation to the second tier under Sean Dyche.

However, with the team now heading back to the big time, it is unlikely that he will want to leave a club with such an upwards trajectory.

Can Burnley survive in the Premier League next season?

Kompany has overseen a successful first season in charge at Turf Moor, with his work earning him plenty of plaudits.

The Belgian has even been linked with a possible move to the likes of Chelsea, although it is expected that he will remain at Burnley for the time being.

It is an exciting project that has a lot of potential to go far under the former defender, with Roberts playing a crucial role.

While Brentford have established themselves as a top-half Premier League side, there are fewer guarantees that he would have as important a role in Thomas Frank’s side.

A busy summer ahead for Burnley?

Given it will likely cost the Bees a big fee for Burnley to consider a sale, Roberts’ future looks fairly secure at Turf Moor for the time being.

Things that could change that include the future of Kompany as manager.

If the 36-year-old did leave, then perhaps that could see a change in transfer strategy by the club.

But their promotion to the Premier League does give some security when discussing the future of key figures.

With a top flight place secure, it is hard to imagine many people looking to jump ship for the start of next season.