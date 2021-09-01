Connor Roberts and Ben Cabango send messages to Jamal Lowe after Swansea City exit

Swansea City promised to have an absolutely manic transfer deadline day at one point yesterday, but in the end it was just two ins and two outs at the Liberty Stadium.

It could have been a lot more though, with the club standing firm on captain Matt Grimes despite multiple bids from Fulham and because that didn’t go through, Tariqe Fosu’s arrival from Brentford was cancelled.

There was also a deal for Olivier Ntcham which ended up going through today, with the club’s only actual deadline day arrivals being Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool and Southampton’s Michael Obafemi on a permanent deal.

On the outgoing front, Connor Roberts completed a permanent move to Premier League outfit Burnley whilst Jamal Lowe swapped South Wales for the south coast as he penned a deal with AFC Bournemouth.

It only took a £1.5 million bid for Swansea to part with their 14-goal man from last season in what appears to be a bargain move, and following his departure he posted a video and message on Instagram, stating that his time at Swans had come to an end ‘sooner than expected’.

His post drew a lot of comments from former team-mates, including new Burnley man Roberts and also current Swansea centre-back Ben Cabango.

The Verdict

On the face of it, £1.5 million for Lowe seems like a bit of a bargain for Bournemouth considering his goal tally last season.

Lowe and Andre Ayew – despite neither being out-and-out strikers – combined to be a prolific partnership under Steve Cooper last season and now that both have departed, both Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe have big shoes to fill.

You have to say that it’s a solid addition for Bournemouth, who may have lost Arnaut Danjuma but have picked up Morgan Rogers and now Lowe, who can provide competition for the left-wing position and up-front for Dominic Solanke.

Russell Martin was clearly fine with letting Lowe go though as he placed him on the bench for Swansea’s last two league outings but the fee will remain a bit of a shock with many expecting a better fee to be on the table.