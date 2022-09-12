Connor Ogilvie update emerges ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Burton Albion

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Connor Ogilvie participated in every training session last week and could be in line to make his return to action in tomorrow’s clash with Burton Albion.

Ogilvie missed Pompey’s recent meeting with Peterborough United in order to attend the birth of his son.

In the absence of the defender, Cowley opted to turn to Clark Robertson for inspiration in the left-back position.

Robertson went on to provide an assist in this aforementioned clash as Portsmouth secured a 2-1 victory over Posh at Fratton Park.

Currently second in the League One standings, Pompey will be determined to extend their current unbeaten run at this level to eight games on Tuesday.

Set to face a Burton side who have lost six games in the third-tier this season, Portsmouth will be confident in their ability to cause issues for their opponents.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the Pirelli Stadium, Cowley has shared an update on Ogilvie.

Speaking to The News about the defender, Cowley said: “Connor and his partner Elle had a baby boy, so we are absolutely delighted for them.

“He trained all (last) week and we are hopeful he can play.

“This is what you want as manager, you want competition for places.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth FC signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Portsmouth sign Colby Bishop from? Cheltenham Town Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Accrington Stanley

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Portsmouth could potentially call upon the services of Ogilvie again on Tuesday.

The left-back, who is also capable of playing in the heart of defence, has made a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

During the six league games that he has participated in, Ogilvie has made 1.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.3 clearances per match and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.41 in the third-tier.

Ogilvie has also provided an attacking threat in a Portsmouth shirt as he has scored three goals at this level this season.

If he is given the nod to start against Burton, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ogilvie goes on to produce an impressive performance for Pompey.