Connor Ogilvie starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face Burton Albion tomorrow night

Portsmouth would have been frustrated to leave The Valley with just a point after leading Charlton Athletic twice on Saturday.

With the challenge of high flying Sunderland on the horizon Danny Cowley may opt to shuffle his pack a little for Pompey’s midweek trip to Burton Albion. The former Huddersfield Town manager fielded an unchanged XI at the weekend and will look for some continuity again in midweek as the team grow into the three at the back system.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s men are notoriously tricky and enjoyed an incredible run in the second half of 2020/21, Pompey know that a win could take them within touching distance of the play-offs and will arrive in pursuit of maximum points.

Here, we are predicting just two changes to take on Burton as Cowley looks to manage the fitness of his squad…

The two changes are as follows: straight swaps with Joe Morrell replaced by Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez who last started in the home loss to Cambridge United and secondly Connor Ogilvie slotting in for Lee Brown at left wing back.

Ogilvie has had some injury troubles at the start of this season but appears to be over the worst of it and could be a valuable player to have on Tuesday, keeping Lee Brown fresh for the challenge of the Black Cats on Saturday.