Connor Ogilvie starts: How we expect Portsmouth to line up against Plymouth on Tuesday night

Looking to inflict more pressure on the current top-six places in the League One standings, Portsmouth travel to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow evening.

Pompey are seven points off sixth spot in the third-tier, which is currently held by tomorrow’s opponents, with Danny Cowley’s side picking up 20 points from their last eight games.

Portsmouth come into the clash after playing out a goalless draw at Ipswich Town at the weekend, with both sides having the sufficient opportunities for all three points.

Plymouth, who started the season in automatic promotion-winning form, have seen their grip on those places loosen since mid-November, however, they have now won their last three games, showing form again at a good time.

Think you’re a hardcore Portsmouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Pompey quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Portsmouth FC founded? 1898 1900 1906 1910

Here, we take a look at how Pompey could line up tomorrow when they try to cut the gap from the play-offs…

Gavin Bazunu has been excellent for Pompey throughout this season, with the 22-year-old likely to see minutes from the very start against the Pilgrims.

Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson topped Hampshire Live’s player ratings from the weekend’s win, with his defensive partners also shining, with all three set for inclusion from minute one.

Mahlon Romeo has been a great source of attacking threat from right wing-back this season, whilst he has also provided defensive solidarity too, with the Millwall loanee a likely candidate for another start.

Fighting fierce completion for a starting spot at left wing-back, Connor Ogilvie performed fantastically well against the Tractor Boys, eliminating the threat posed by Wes Burns, whilst getting forward to great effect.

Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson could start in the middle once more, with their pair doing well on Saturday, although, Joe Morrell will be pushing for a start.

With Marcus Harness still suspended, Ronan Curtis does not face too much competition, and subsequently, he is the likely candidate to start as Pompey’s attacking midfielder tomorrow.

George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien should start together tomorrow, with the pair covering all the attributes needed as part of a front two.

Cowley praised Tyler Walker in his post-Ipswich presser, highlighting that he is still suffering from an ankle issue, however, the forward is eager to be involved.