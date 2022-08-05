Connal Trueman shares message with Millwall supporters after finalising move

Connal Trueman has taken to Instagram to share a message with Millwall’s fans after sealing a permanent move to The Den.

As confirmed by Millwall’s official website yesterday, Trueman has signed a short-term deal at the club which is set to run until January 2023.

The goalkeeper was on the lookout for a new team following Birmingham City’s decision to release him earlier this year.

During his time at St Andrew’s, Trueman failed to establish himself as a key player as he only made 15 appearances for the Blues.

The 26-year-old will provide competition for fellow keepers Bartosz Bialkowski and George Long in the first half of the current campaign.

As a result of Trueman’s arrival, Millwall have been able to sanction a loan move for Ryan Sandford who joined National League South side Dover Athletic on Thursday.

Making reference to his move on Instagram, Trueman has admitted that he is delighted to have signed a deal with the Lions.

Trueman posted: “Delighted to sign for @millwallfcinsta.

“Looking forward to the season ahead.”

Millwall will be aiming to back up their recent 2-0 victory over Stoke City in the Championship by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

The Verdict

Whereas Trueman will be used as a back-up option for Bialkowski who started in all 46 of Millwall’s league games last season, he will initially be aiming to move ahead of Long in the pecking order at The Den.

Having played 14 games in the Championship during his career, the former Birmingham man will be relatively confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level.

If Bialkowski suffers an injury or picks up a suspension in the coming months, Trueman could potentially be handed the opportunity to showcase his ability at this level.

Given that Millwall have now made six signings this summer, it will be interesting to see whether they decide to engage in any more transfer activity between now and the end of the window.

