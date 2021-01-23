‘Congratulations to Shrewsbury’, ‘Announce loss’ – Many Sunderland fans dismayed following line-up announcement

Sunderland are hoping to get back to winning ways in league action today against Shrewsbury Town today amid growing impatience over the takeover of the club.

A deal was agreed in principle on Christmas Eve for young tycoon Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to purchase the Black Cats, but nearly a whole month has passed with no confirmation of his takeover.

The club did appoint a new COO this past week with the arrival of Steve Davison, which some saw as a pointer towards approval of the takeover happening imminently.

But that’s not the case and Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is still being left in limbo, and we can assume that his transfer plans have been altered considering how long it is taking for all parties to finalise the deal.

The focus has to return to on-pitch matters now though, as a disappointing loss to Plymouth at the Stadium of Light in midweek left them nine points behind the league-leading pair of Hull and Lincoln.

Johnson has made two changes from the Tuesday’s defeat, with Dion Sanderson and Carl Winchester dropping out for Max Power and Grant Leadbitter, with Powet set to deputise at right back like he did against Wimbledon last week.

The big criticism of the starting 11 though is that Callum McFadzean has retained his place, with some fans feeling as though he’s the major weak link in the system, with Josh Scowen staying in the team also a concern to some.

Check out some Black Cats reactions to Johnson’s line-up below.

Callum McFadzean playing. Congratulations to Shrewsbury for their two goals from down his side — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) January 23, 2021

Announce loss scowen is playing — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) January 23, 2021

How's Mcfadzean still in the team? — Mando (@KINGMAGUIRE1) January 23, 2021

Diamond and Embletin apart ….. it's the same group who have let us down in the past…… Neil Younger — Barrie Waller (@barrie_waller) January 23, 2021

Bold from johnson to not make many changes, let’s hope it works, haway the lads🔴⚪️ — aaron showler (@aaronshowler1) January 23, 2021

Winchester demoted to bench after just 1 game, mcguire our best play can't get a start — grant macdonald (@bricks34) January 23, 2021

Scowens paying Lee for a game — Alexander Ward (@AlexWard1405) January 23, 2021

What does he see in Scowen to continuously start him? Surely embleton or Winchester should be in there ahead of him — Stephen Stubbs (@StephenStubbs5) January 23, 2021