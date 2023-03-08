“Confused” – Chuba Akpom issues message on Michael Carrick’s tactical revelation at Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom is making light work of keeping Viktor Gyokeres at bay in the race for the Championship golden boot.

It looked for all the world that Akpom was destined for a summer exit from Middlesbrough, but with transfer targets taking a little longer to arrive than was expected the former Arsenal man started the season as an attacking focal point.

The goals came more freely than they ever have in English football for the 27-year-old and with just 11 league games remaining Akpom is in the conversation for the division’s Player of the Season award.

Since Michael Carrick has replaced Chris Wilder in the dugout, Akpom’s role in the side has changed to the benefit of the team and the individual.

The 27-year-old had his say on the positional alteration when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “Throughout my career I’ve maybe been a bit confused.

“I like to come and get the ball, I like to drift wide and get involved, but I’ve been in teams where I’ve been told to stay up-front and be a number nine, so it’s like what do I do? I didn’t know what to do, to be honest.

“Whereas here, I’ve been told specifically that I should play number ten and the gaffer has made me feel confident, so I’m glad I’m playing there and showing my strengths.”

The Verdict

Carrick has also utilised Marcus Forss as a winger and Matt Crooks as a number nine to impressive degrees of success in the last few months, with the addition of Cameron Archer freeing up Akpom to play a slightly deeper role.

The gap between Boro and second-placed Sheffield United was extended to seven points on Tuesday evening, but with plenty of points still to play for and the Blades’ FA Cup distraction, Carrick and the squad will not yet have given up hope.

It would appear that Akpom will be playing Premier League football next season with or without Boro with his contract set to expire at The Riverside at the end of the campaign.