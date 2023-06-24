Mixed reports have emerged regarding Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Ever since the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, Spurs are one of the clubs that have been heavily linked with the England international.

In fact, following Ange Postecoglou's appointment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club were even linked with a sensational, albeit audacious double transfer bid for both Maddison and his teammate Harvey Barnes.

Latest James Maddison and Spurs news

Whilst that bid was set to be rejected, as outlined in the above report, Spurs' interest in Maddison has remained.

In recent hours, too, they have received a boost, with Newcastle United said to have 'gone quiet' on their deal for Maddison as they near an agreement to sign AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

This, according to the above report on The Sun's transfer blog (24/06, 08:10), leaves Spurs as the front-runner for Maddison's signature.

Crucially, though, the report claims that the club have other priorities over signing Maddison right now, which include bringing in a central defender.

That suggests that no Spurs bid for Maddison would be imminent.

However, as outlined above, there have been mixed reports emerging, with a recent update from Fabrizio Romano conflicting that information.

Indeed, Romano, via his CaughtOffside column, also reports that Spurs are now favourites to sign him, but, rather than having other priorities, it is said Spurs and Ange Postecoglou are pushing a lot to get the deal done.

Ange Postecoglou is said to be working hard on a deal for Maddison.

Furthermore, Romano reports that Spurs plan to submit a bid 'in the next days', which, again, contradicts the above report that the club have other priorities.

How long does James Maddison have left on his Leicester City contract?

Of course, any clubs hoping to sign Maddison this summer are eyeing themselves a bargain given the midfielder's current contract situation.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has just one-year left on his deal at Leicester City, meaning that he can leave for free next summer were he to remain at the club.

What is James Maddison going to cost this summer?

Despite that contract situation, Spurs are said to be holding out for £50 million at the very least this summer.

Reporter Rob Dorsett recently said on the club's valuation of Maddison, via Sky Sports News: "I think the interesting fact here is that Leicester are planning to be back in the Premier League next season,"

Leicester City are reportedly demanding at least £50 million for Maddison this summer.

"And so, they don't want to sell everybody now and then have to re-buy them all again in 12 months' time, but, the reality is that they have to cut their cloth accordingly.

"There are certain players that are Premier league players, and James Madison is the epitome of those. From what I've been told, Leicester are likely to want in excess of £60 million pounds for James Maddison.

"Don't expect them to sell for any less than £50 million, and I think it would be a much higher figure than that if he had longer left on his contract."

That said, if Spurs are to make a bid in the next few days as reported, it will need to be a significant one indeed.