Conflicting reports emerge regarding Watford’s Joao Pedro stance amid Newcastle United transfer interest

Conflicting reports have emerged this morning regarding Watford’s stance on Newcastle United target Joao Pedro.

The Magpies reportedly saw a £20 million pound bid for the 20-year-old forward rejected yesterday.

Reports at the time suggested that Watford had told Newcastle that the young Brazilian was not for sale.

However, then, this morning Football Insider claimed that was not the case.

The outlet claim that Watford have set their asking price for Joao Pedro at £30 million.

This is just seven million more than the initial bid, if you factor in the £3 million in add-ons, as per trusted transfer source Fabrizio Romano.

However, shortly afterwards, the Evening Standard state that Watford are adamant that they will not sell Joao Pedro this summer.

As per their report, Watford view the Brazilian as a key part of their present and their future, with the club hoping he can help win them promotion back to the Premier League.

Interestingly, the Evening Standard report claims that the sale of Emmanuel Dennis has had no bearing on the club’s stance, with the Hornets being determined to keep Joao Pedro at Vicarage Road even if Dennis had remained.

The Verdict

It’s hard to know what to believe given the conflicting reports this morning, however, £30 million seems like it would be a great deal for Newcastle United.

The fact that they would only have to up their bid by £7 million is nothing considering the finances available at St. James’ Park.

However, perhaps the not for sale stance is the more accurate one.

That seems to have been the approach that has been consistent from reports all summer, and when you factor in his age (20), his current ability as a top Championship player, the potential he still has, and the fact he is supposedly contracted at Vicarage Road for another five years, £30 million seems a steal.

As such, it seems unlikely that Newcastle United will be getting Joao Pedro for £30 million this summer, although the Magpies do have the money to offer a more significant bid, which could well be considered if it is high enough.