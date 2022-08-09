Conflicting reports emerge on Sheffield United’s valuation of key first-teamer

Sheffield United could be prepared to accept an offer of around €15m for the services of Sander Berge this summer amid interest in his signature, according to Het Laatste Nieuws (via Voetbal).

The 24-year-old has started this season brightly, with his goal against Millwall last weekend helping the Blades to secure all three points against Gary Rowett’s men.

Berge has picked up from where he left off last season, with the start of his 2021/22 campaign being disrupted by injury troubles but managing to shine during the latter stages of the term as Paul Heckingbottom’s side managed to secure their place in the top six.

Despite Heckingbottom’s tough stance on the 24-year-old, with the coaching staff at Bramall Lane desperate to retain him beyond the summer, it’s believed the Blades’ hierarchy are willing to cash in on him this summer following their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Het Laatste Nieuws believes €15m could be enough to lure him away from South Yorkshire with Club Brugge preparing a sizeable bid for his services after cashing in on Charles De Ketelaere.

But Sheffield United News understands that it would take quite a bit more for the 24-year-old to depart, with an offer around the £22m they paid for him back in 2020 likely to be considered by officials at the club.

The Verdict:

The Blades should be willing to reduce their asking price to get the very best deal they can for him – because with two years left on his contract at this point – his value may only decrease after the summer window closes.

He has also had a sufficient amount of time to impress and with this, has surely put himself back in the shop window despite previous injury troubles.

This is why it may not be worth giving him more time to shine – because if other sides aren’t willing to cough up a hefty amount for him now – it’s unclear whether they would when he has even less time left on his current deal.

At this stage, it seems unlikely that the Norwegian will put pen to paper on fresh terms, especially with United remaining in the Championship at this stage.

Still, it doesn’t seem as though they would accept a €15m bid for him – because that would mean making a considerable loss on the 24-year-old and Heckingbottom’s side probably aren’t willing to part with their key man unless they receive a much bigger offer.