Highlights Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to Football Insider.

Alan Nixon, however, believes there's been no contact between the two teams at this point.

Swapping Gnonto for Benson would be an ideal scenario for Leeds United, as the latter has proven his quality at this level before.

One of the main transfer sagas concerning Championship sides this January transfer window has been the potential whereabouts of Burnley winger Manuel Benson after its conclusion in two weeks' time.

Given the Belgian's current situation at Turf Moor and his proven ability in the second tier last term, it's unsurprising that clubs harbouring the ambitions of promotion to the Premier League have targeted the 26-year-old.

Leeds United are targeting reinforcements in both areas of the right flank, having been linked with the likes of Ben Johnson, Calvin Ramsay, Connor Roberts and Neco Williams to improve their right-back scenario.

But Daniel Farke has also considered bolstering his already electric attack with a temporary deal for the Clarets winger, even after a busy summer that saw attackers arrive at Elland Road.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

It was reported this afternoon by Football Insider that Leeds have snuck ahead of their promotion rivals Southampton in the race for Benson.

The report goes on to state that by no means has the deal reached its conclusion at present, but the Whites have edged closer towards that process and are said to be in 'very advanced talks' following a fresh round of discussions which took place on Saturday morning.

Alan Nixon believes this move won't be happening just yet though, with no contact between the two teams.

A potential Wilfried Gnonto replacement

As previously highlighted, Farke has a frightening array of attacking talent at his disposal, and this would only be boosted ten-fold if Benson was to move to Elland Road.

However, this could be seen as a potential replacement for Wilfried Gnonto, who yet again has been linked with a departure from West Yorkshire.

Football Insider have revealed that United could be willing to move on the Italian, who has been the subject of interest ever since the club's relegation from the Premier League last May.

And since then, West Ham United have emerged as the front runners in that particular race on Saturday afternoon, with the 13-time Italy international said to have moved further up David Moyes' shortlist in terms of January targets.

The aforementioned report claims that Gnonto's potential move to the London Stadium hinges on the finalisation of Leeds' pursuit of Benson.

An ideal scenario for Leeds United

Having the beating of a direct rival in the race for automatic promotion for a key target would no doubt please the United manager and supporters - and the potential scenario of swapping Gnonto for Benson is ideal.

Gnonto has failed to break into the side on a regular basis this term, and with constant speculation on his future, a fresh start for all concerned may be for the best.

Benson will no doubt add quality to this Leeds side.

His impact at the Clarets in just 33 league appearances last term was phenomenal, scoring on 12 occasions and assisting another three, really coming to the fore during the latter stages of last season.