Norwich City are interested in signing attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes when he leaves Bournemouth this summer.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that a number of clubs are keen to secure the services of the 29-year-old.

However, updates from elsewhere claim that Marcondes is in fact not a target for the Canaries as things currently stand.

Marcondes joined Bournemouth back in the summer of 2021, shortly after he had scored in Brentford's Championship play-off final win over Swansea City.

He was then part of the Bournemouth team that also won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League the following season.

However, the Dane has not always been a regular at The Vitality Stadium, and he spent the second-half of this past season out on loan in Scotland with Hibernian.

Emiliano Marcondes senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Nordsjaelland 130 42 15 Brentford 97 7 13 Bournemouth 24 7 1 Hibernian 17 3 0 Midtjylland 12 2 2 As of 5th June 2024

Now, Marcondes is set to be on the move again this summer, with a return to the Championship could be on the cards - although perhaps not with Norwich City.

Norwich City reportedly interested in Emiliano Marcondes

With his contract at Bournemouth expiring this summer, the attacking midfielder will be available on a free transfer before the start of next season.

That is something there had been suggestions Norwich were seemingly keen to take advantage of as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

As per this report from Football Insider on Wednesday morning, the Canaries are one of several Championship clubs who have registered their interest in signing Marcondes this summer.

A move to Carrow Road would reunite the 29-year-old with newly appointed Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The pair previously worked together at Nordsjaelland in their native Denmark. As well as that, Marcondes was also part of the Midtjylland side that lifted the Danish top-flight title in the 2019-20 season, during a spell on loan from Brentford.

It is thought that past success means there is also interest in the attacking midfielder from a number of clubs in Scandinavia this summer.

However, PinkUn journalist Sam Seaman has stated that as things stand, Marcondes is not a target for Norwich right now.

As a result, they claim that Marcondes will not be a signing they pursue unless something changes in their current stance.

Even so, there is no mention of the situation with others, meaning there could still be interest in the attacking midfielder ahead of his Bournemouth exit.

For their part, Norwich finished this season sixth in the Championship table, but missed out on promotion after defeat to Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals.

Emiliano Marcondes would be a decent target for Championship clubs

Even if he is not currently on the agenda for Norwich City, that does not mean other Championship clubs should not be looking into a deal for the 29-year-old.

Marcondes has plenty of experience in the second-tier of English football, and has of course, already won promotion from that level with both Brentford and Bournemouth.

That pedigree is something that could be particularly useful for clubs looking to push towards the top end of the Championship table in the coming campaign.

Beyond that, the fact he is available on a free transfer reduces any financially risk from this deal significantly.

Meanwhile, if Norwich are indeed out of the race, meaning the appeal of a reunion with Thorup is not there, it could aid other teams in their pursuit of his signing.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though Marcondes could still be a sensible target for a number of Championship clubs this summer.