Hull City have been linked with Fenerbahçe midfielder Lincoln Henrique, according to Hull Daily Mail.

The former Brazil U17 international, who has recently completed a loan spell with Brazilian Série A side Red Bull Bragantino, is seemingly surplus to requirements in José Mourinho's side, having last made a league appearance for the Turkish giants in March 2023 thanks to a cruciate ligament tear.

A relatively unknown quantity in the English game, the 26-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the midfield, including both wings. However, heavily prefers a central-attacking berth.

Lincoln - Favoured positions (as per Transfermarkt) Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 118 16 21 Central Midfield 21 0 1 Left Winger 19 2 5 Left Midfield 9 0 1 Left-Back 8 1 4 Right Winger 5 0 2 Right Midfield 2 0 1 Second Striker 1 0 0

If the deal comes into fruition, the former Grêmio man will be the Tigers' second acquisition of the winter window, following Matt Crooks' arrival from Real Salt Lake.

Despite the signing proving potentially exciting on paper, should supporters worry about his quality post-injury, given his complete ostracisation in Istanbul? Especially given their chairman's strong Fener alliegiances.

"You have to question the reasoning" says suspicious Hull City pundit

We asked our Hull City fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, what his thoughts were amid the rumours of the Brazilian's arrival.

Despite being admirably candid in his lack of knowledge of the Brazilian's career thus far, Frankish had concerns over the increasingly common avenue of transfer, and the increasingly suspicious involvement of their Turkish chairman, Acun Ilıcalı.

"So, with Lincoln Henrique I'm going to hold my hands up and say I don't watch Fenerbahçe every week, I haven't watched him play in Brazil, I've watched a ten minute Youtube compilation of his talents.

"What I have seen, he looks like he's got a good left peg, he looks quite technical, but the thing is he doesn't look dissimilar to Adama Traore, who, fair enough he had injury issues, but he didn't make a massive dent in the Championship in terms of success.

"Now, I don't think it's necessarily bad, but I imagine, with it being one of the Turkish transfers, for one, it's a massive risk. Secondly, there's always that conflict of interest because Acun Ilıcalı is somewhat blanketing his other position on the board of Fenerbahçe, and he's funding them, sort of.

"I don't know, I think it could be a good midfield addition, but I would have to question both the necessity and the reasoning behind it."

Frankish presumably echoes the opinions of many Tigers supporters, who are beginning to become scepticle over the quality of their Turkish-based arrivals, and the motivation of their polarising chairman.

Transfers from Turkey have been hit-and-miss for Hull City

Having acquired Hull City in 2022, Acun Ilıcalı has made no secret of his desire to exercise a strong transfer trade-route between his home country and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

In what is almost three years in charge, the Ilıcalı regime has seen six players arrive on a permanent basis, the results of which are middling.

Hull City - Signings from Turkish Süper Lig since January 2022 (as per Transfermarkt) Arrived Name Joined from Apps Goals Still at the club? 2022 Allahyar Sayyadmanesh Fenerbahçe 40 3 No 2022 Ozan Tufan Fenerbahçe 84 18 No 2022 Doğukan Sinik Antalyaspor 13 0 Yes 2022 Benjamin Tetteh Yeni Malatyaspor 17 1 No 2022 Adama Traoré Hatayspor 37 3 No 2023 Abdülkadir Ömür Trabzonspor 39 0 Yes

While the overall performance of this sextet is debatable, the turnover is quite troubling. With Doğukan Sinik yet to feature for the Tigers this campaign, only the most recent signing, Abdülkadir Ömür, remains at the club in any meaningful capacity.

In June 2024, Ilıcalı controversially became Fenerbahce's vice-chairman, in concurrence with his role at Hull.

In wake of the news, the boyhood Fener fan insisted "It won't change things for me at Hull City. It won't change my Hull City passion." though seemingly with a design to offload unwanted personnel to the Championship club, it has begun to leave a very sour taste in the mouths of supporters.

While he could well be a success at the MKM Stadium, Lincoln Henrique's arrival would represent the continuation of an increasingly worrying trend for Hull City supporters.