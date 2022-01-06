Confirmed: Wolves and Birmingham City forced into irritating player decision

Birmingham City have confirmed that Matija Sarkic is returning to Wolves with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Sarkic arrived at St Andrew’s on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, with a view of the goalkeeper developing under Birmingham’s watch.

The 24-year-old featured on 23 occasions in the Championship under Lee Bowyer and kept 10 clean sheets in the process.

However, the goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Queens Park Rangers, with Blues now confirming that injury will end his season.

After scans, it’s been revealed that he will also head back to Molineux and link up with parent-club, Wolves.

Bowyer commented to the club’s official media: “Matty dislocated his shoulder on Sunday, he was in a bad way. He will have to have an operation. He will miss the rest of the season, which is a massive disappointment.”

Bowyer’s side currently sit 18th in the Championship table at the time of their loanee’s departure.

Blues are next in action on on Saturday evening, when they welcome League One outfit Plymouth Argyle to St Andrew’s in the FA Cup.

Neil Etheridge and Connal Trueman are Bowyer’s other goalkeeping options in the squad, with the latter featuring on loan with Oxford United back in November.

The Verdict

This is irritating for both Birmingham and Wolves, who were both benefitting from this year’s loan agreement for Sarkic.

He was playing games and performing at a high level to help Birmingham, with Wolves surely delighted with the progress he was making.

The biggest disappointment, though, is for Sarkic himself.

The young goalkeeper was playing so well and looked at home in the Birmingham goal. To see his season ended prematurely is a massive disappointment.

