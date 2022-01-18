Confirmed: West Ham player seals EFL move

West Ham United 21-year-old Conor Coventry has joined MK Dons until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the League One club have confirmed this lunchtime.

The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan with Peterborough United in the Championship but was recalled by the Hammers at the start of the month.

Coventry will spend the second half of the season in the EFL, however, as MK Dons have confirmed today that he’s joined them on loan.

In the announcement on the club website, the 21-year-old revealed he believes that the club’s expansive style of play under Liam Manning should suit him.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here. This is a Club moving in a really good direction and, hopefully, I can help make a positive impact towards that.

“I know how the team plays and it’s something that suits me. I am a player who will always give my all and look to get on the ball, dictate play and help keep possession.

“I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham. He is someone I trust and who really helped my development so I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the Club’s faith with my performances.”

The move to MK Dons will be his second taste of League One football, having spent time on loan at Lincoln City in the 2019/20 campaign.

Coventry joined the West Ham academy at the age of 10 and has risen through the age-group teams, as well as featuring three times for the senior side and being named on the subs bench in the Premier League earlier this season.

The midfielder is the Republic of Ireland U21s captain and has been part of the national team’s senior squads but is yet to make his full international debut.

The Verdict

This looks like an exciting move for all parties.

Coventry had struggled to establish himself as more than a bit-part player at Peterborough but the drop down to League One could help him flourish.

The midfielder seems to believe that Manning’s preferred style of play will suit him and that is clearly echoed by the head coach given he knows him from their time together at West Ham.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, Coventry will want to prove to his parent club, and perhaps any other sides monitoring his progress, that he’s ready to thrive at senior level.