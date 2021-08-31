Confirmed: West Ham player seals Championship move

Peterborough United have confirmed the signing of West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry, who has joined the Championship club on a season-long loan move.

It has been a hectic Deadline Day in the EFL and the Posh have managed to bring in one more player before the transfer window closes tonight.

The Championship outfit have confirmed that Coventry has joined on a season-long loan deal from West Ham.

The 21-year-old will link up with Darren Ferguson’s squad once he returns from international duty with the Republic of Ireland U21s.

Coventry looks set to captain the U21s in their game against Bosnia & Herzegovina during the international break.

The midfielder is the latest Hammers player to seal a move to the EFL after Dominic Revan joined Northampton Town on loan earlier today.

On the club website, Ferguson revealed he was “delighted” to complete the Deadline Day signing.

He said: “Conor is someone that we have been interested in for a while, we have had to remain patient, but everything is sorted and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Coventry has developed through the east London club’s age-group sides and has featured three times for the first team, the most recent of which came in the EFL Cup last term.

The Verdict

We’ve seen Premier League loanees thrive in the Championship in previous seasons and there’s no reason that Coventry can’t have the same sort of success.

The first few weeks of the 2021/22 season have been a bit sobering for the Posh, who have taken just four points from five games and sit just above the relegation zone.

Bolstering Ferguson’s squad looks a smart move and judging by the manager’s comments, the West Ham player is someone they’ve been tracking for a while.

It’s a low-risk move and one that could really pay dividends as the season wears on.

On top of that, proving to the Hammers that the club is a good place to send their talented young players on loan could see them agree more deals in future years.