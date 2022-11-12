Confirmed West Brom XI v Stoke City

West Brom welcome Stoke City to The Hawthorns this afternoon as both sides look to end this portion of the season before the World Cup on a high.

The Baggies have certainly struggled so far this year with form under former manager Steve Bruce leaving them in the relegation zone.

Certainly, that was a surprise given the quality they have in their side and under Carlos Corberan they have at least steadied themselves.

A win today would leave things looking a little brighter ahead of the second half of the campaign, then, and Corberan will be looking to use the break to really stamp his thinking across the team, ready for the rest of the year.

He’s named his final XI ahead of the World Cup break, then, and this is how it looks:

The boss names his XI to take on @stokecity! 📋 𝙐𝙏𝘼! 💪 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 12, 2022

Kick-off is now just under an hour away and both sides will be looking to head into the break on a positive note…