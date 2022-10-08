Confirmed West Brom XI to face Luton Town

West Bromwich Albion take on Luton Town this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship and you have to think that only a win will do for Steve Bruce if he wants to keep his job.

The manager has put together a decent looking squad but has not got the results out of it that really should have been achieved when you look at the quality on paper.

Indeed, they should be nowhere near the bottom of the league table but they are hovering just above it and need to get their act together pretty quickly.

Today, they face a Luton side that is going to naturally make it difficult for them to get a result and Bruce will just hope his players step up to the mark more than they did against Preston in the week.

Here’s the XI he has named for this one ahead of kick-off later this afternoon…

Here's our side to take on Luton Town at The Hawthorns this afternoon. 📋 UTA! 💙🤍 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 8, 2022