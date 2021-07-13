Confirmed: West Brom secure signing as Valerien Ismael era kick-starts

West Brom have completed the signing of promising young midfielder Quevin Moises Castro.

Castro, who signs on a two-year contract following an impressive trial period at the club, played twice for West Brom’s U23 squad last season, after spending the start of the year with Chelsea’s youth set up.

The 19-year-old came through the non-league route and enjoyed successful spells in Suffolk with Thetford Town, Bury Town and Mildenhall Town.

He then spent the 2019/20 campaign training with Ipswich Town, before London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal emerged as interested parties. The Gunners dropped their interest following a trial and The Blues took on the towering midfielder for a week – a deal that was then extended.

It remains to be seen whether the highly-rated teenager goes straight into Valerien Ismael’s first-team set-up, or whether he will continue his progression with the club’s development team.

The verdict

It is certainly an exciting signing for West Brom. Chelsea and Arsenal’s recent interest suggests that he is a highly-talented prospect.

The fact that he has emerged through the non-league route shows determination, graft, and also ability that shone above players who were a lot older than him.

A loan to a side further down the pyramid might also be deemed as the next best move for his career. Football League experience equips young players with key competencies that are needed to succeed at a higher level.

But, a year with the club’s U23 side, which could involve training with the first team, may also be viewed as the appropriate next step.

