Confirmed: West Brom player seals summer EFL move

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Callum Morton has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Morton spent last season on loan with third-tier side Lincoln City but missed much of the 2020/21 campaign due to injury, returning in March to help the Imps reach the play-off final.

The 21-year-old is clearly highly-rated at the Hawthorns, having signed a new four-year deal at the West Midlands club last summer, but it seems the Championship club believe his future is better served out on loan for the time being.

Albion confirmed today that Morton has joined Fleetwood on a season-long loan deal.

The Baggies academy product is Simon Grayson’s seventh signing of the summer and the second loanee striker that has joined, with Ryan Edmondson arriving from Leeds United.

He’ll be hoping to recapture the form that saw him score eight goals in 12 games with Northampton Town in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

With Charlie Austin and Hal-Robson Kanu having both already left the club, Morton’s departure appears to open the door for Valerien Ismael to bolster his forward line.

The Verdict

This looks like a move that suits all parties.

After a 2020/21 campaign interrupted by injuries, Morton needs regular football this season and it didn’t look likely that would come at the Hawthorns.

He returns to League One, having cut his teeth in the third tier last season, to join Gerard Garner and Edmondson in what is a young striking unit.

It would not be a surprise to see Morton establish himself as Grayson’s first choice and fire in some goals to leave him heading back to Albion full of confidence.