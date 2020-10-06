Confirmed: West Brom player departs the Hawthorns to join EFL side on temporary basis

Lincoln City have completed the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion forward Jamie Soule, the club have now confirmed via their official website.

It has been an excellent start to the season for the Imps – Michael Appleton’s side sit top of Sky Bet League One having picked up maximum points from their opening four games.

Appleton has made the most of his relationship with West Brom this season, with Alex Palmer and Callum Morton joining the Imps and linking up with the Baggies’ former Under-23’s manager.

Morton, though, has recently picked up a shoulder injury which could see him sit on the sidelines for around two months, meaning that the Imps have had to react.

Lincoln have now completed the signing of Jamie Soule, who arrives on loan from West Brom until January 1st.

Soule had a great season for the Baggies’ Under-23 side last term, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 13 Premier League 2 appearances.

The 19-year-old joined Barrow on loan in February last season, but played only two games for the club before the National League season was curtailed.

The Verdict

Soule is a good option for Lincoln to have going forward.

It’s obviously a blow to lose Morton for around two months, but they have other options to choose from up top and Soule will add a bit of quality to the team.

He will relish this loan move as it’s an excellent opportunity for him, having stepped up from the National League to League One.