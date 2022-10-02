Confirmed Watford team news ahead of Stoke City clash

Slaven Bilic takes charge of his first game as Watford manager this afternoon as the Hornets take on Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Croatian is back in English football after Rob Edwards’ removal as manager of the club and he’ll be eager to get off to a positive start.

Fans will also be eager to see that happen, of course, after many were disappointed with the removal of Edwards so soon after being appointed, and so Bilic needs to try and get off to a quick start to try and show that was the right call from those running the club.

Bilic is tasked with winning promotion with the Hornets this season, and he has named his first starting line-up for today’s lunchtime clash with the Potters.

Let’s have a look at it now as Watford look to get this very latest managerial era underway this afternoon:

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 Sarr back in the team and Louza returns to the bench!#WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/XtSuznL9y7 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 2, 2022