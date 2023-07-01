Watford FC captain Tom Cleverley is set to retire from football due to injury, aged 33.

That is according to a statement released by the midfielder this afternoon via Instagram.

Why is Tom Cleverley retiring?

Speaking via the social media platform, Cleverley wrote: "Today I am announcing my retirement from football as a player. The last year has been immensely difficult trying to overcome the obstacles of injury. Unfortunately my body has failed me and just hasn’t got the capacity to perform anymore."

"I haven’t done much reflection just yet, but I’m trying to focus on a positive future and I’m excited about what that’s going to bring.

"I would like to thank staff, teammates and fans at Leicester, Wigan, Aston Villa, Everton and England."

Later in the statement, Cleverley turned to address Watford Football Club and their supporters.

"To all those involved with Watford Football Club. I have the privilege of calling this club home," the midfielder added.

"To captain this club has been an honour and the staff, players and fans will forever be in my heart.

"The love you have shown me as a young loanee up to the moment I retire as a grown man I can never repay."

Tom Cleverley's career in numbers

Cleverley's retirement brings about the end of a very successful career.

Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester United, loan spells at Leicester, Wigan and Watford were important in the early stages of his career before breaking into the United first team.

Cleverley went on to appear 79 times for the Red Devils, winning a Premier League and League Cup before moving on to have spells with Aston Villa and Everton.

In January 2017, Cleverley returned to Watford on loan, before his move was made permanent that summer.

Cleverley retires having played 181 times for the Hornets.

Although his last England cap was quite some time ago, too, he did earn 13 caps for his country between 2012 and 2013.

What have Watford said about Cleverley's retirement?

Speaking as part of the club's official announcement, Watford Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said on Cleverley: "No one could have worked harder than Tom did to make it back from several injuries, which he’s tried to do while always providing a positive force around the players,”

“I can’t speak highly enough about Tom as a person, a player and our captain.

"Tom is the type of professional all clubs would be delighted to have in their team.

“The year’s loan at the club before he joined again in January 2017 really helped him settle quickly into being a senior player with us, and his experience has proved invaluable over these past six years.”

What is next for Tom Cleverley?

It is unclear what is next for Cleverley at this stage. However, in the club's official statement, Watford announced that "some exciting news will soon be announced jointly by the club and Tom."

Furthermore, Cleverley referred to Watford as home in the present tense.

Both of the above perhaps suggest that there is some sort of role for Cleverley at Vicarage Road other than a player.

It will be interesting to wait for the club and Cleverley's joint announcement.