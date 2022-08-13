Confirmed: Turkish club announce Middlesbrough transfer agreement

Middlesbrough have moved on one of their current striking options this afternoon,

That comes after Turkish side Konyaspor confirmed the transfer capture of 27-year-old Uche Ikpeazu this afternoon.

Reports broke yesterday that the two clubs had reached an agreement for the player, and Ikpeazu’s move has now been made official.

The 27-year-old has inked terms on a two year deal, with the potential for a third.

As per Konyaspor’s announcement, they did not pay a transfer fee for the player.

Ikpeazu departs the Riverside Stadium having spent just a single season at the club.

Signed last summer by previous manager Neil Warnock, the forward made 22 appearances for the club before being sent out on loan during the January transfer window.

Ikpeazu’s destination was Cardiff City where he scored three goals in 13 Championship appearances.

The forward has had somewhat of a nomadic career having been on the books at a number of clubs throughout his playing days so far.

Spells at every level of the EFL have come via the likes of Cambridge United, Wycombe, Crewe, Blackpool and Doncaster, meanwhile, Ikpeazu also had a spell in Scotland with Hearts.

The Verdict

This is an interesting move for Uche Ikpeazu.

He certainly needed to depart the Riverside Stadium as he was clearly not fancied by Chris Wilder, and as such, a move away was necessary.

It is obviously his first move abroad, but given he has constantly been on the move throughout his career, this shouldn’t be a problem for the forward.

With the potential of staying in Turkey for three years on a two plus one contract, perhaps the 27-year-old has finally found a place he can call home for longer than a season or two.