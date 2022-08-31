Confirmed: Tottenham secure signing of EFL striker for undisclosed fee

Tottenham have swooped to add to their youth ranks today by agreeing a deal to bring in Will Lankshear from Sheffield United, as reported by the club’s official website.

Spurs have looked rejuvenated under Antonio Conte and it appears work is now also being done not just to strengthen their first-team squad but to ensure the talent is there for future generations too.

That’s because they have now brought in Lankshear ahead of the transfer deadline, with the 17-year-old now likely to go straight into the Spurs’ youth setup after the transfer move.

He’s yet to really get any competitive action and has never featured for the Blades during his time with the club but his performances for their reserve side and in the FA Youth Cup in the past must have convinced Tottenham to snap him up. In fact, the striker was the captain for the Blades during his season with the side and his leadership and ability must have tempted the Premier League side into a move for the player.

He may also be familiar to the side because he once also played for their rivals. Lankshear began his youth career with Arsenal before making the switch to Sheffield United – and now he will once again make the move over to London with his new team.

Now then, with this deal in place that allows the Blades to benefit based on how well he performs, United will be hoping he can push on at Spurs as it may ultimately benefit them too.

The Verdict

Will Lankshear is not a name that will be familiar to many – only if you’re a Sheffield United fan – but he represents a good piece of business for Tottenham and their youth setup.

Right now, the signing isn’t one that will immediately benefit the club. He won’t be thrown into the first-team mix at his age and with his level of experience, especially when you consider the options that Spurs already have above him in the pecking order at the club.

However, his signing is certainly one for the future. At 17-years-old he has already captained some youth teams in his career and Spurs must like what they have seen of the youngster to have prompted them to buy him. He will now be allowed to grow and progress in Tottenham’s reserve side and then potentially move into their starting eleven.

This move shows that Tottenham aren’t just thinking about the present but about the future too – and Sheffield United will be hoping that it is bright for Lankshear so that they too can benefit from the player.