Confirmed: Tottenham player departs on temporary basis to join EFL club

Southend have completed the signing of Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Tottenham until January 2021.

✍️ We're delighted to announce the signing of 𝗞𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗶𝗮𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 on loan from @SpursOfficial until January! 🔵 Welcome to #Blues, @ksterling_98 🔵🙌 — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) October 9, 2020

The 21-year-old has been highly-rated by Spurs for some time but the standard in the senior squad means he has to look elsewhere for first-team football.

And, having had spells with Sunderland and Doncaster in the past, the striker is now moving to Southend.

The League Two club announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon, confirming that he will be with the Shrimpers until January 4. Obviously, if it’s successful, the club would then look to tie Sterling down for the remainder of the season if possible.

Bringing in the player is something of a coup for Mark Molesley and the transfer was signed off in time for tomorrow’s game against Exeter City, so he can play if the boss decides.

Bringing in new faces has been a priority for the club after their dismal start to the season. Southend are currently in the relegation zone in League Two having lost three and drawn once in the current campaign.

The verdict

This is a smart signing from Southend as they need reinforcements up top and they have signed a youngster who has a lot of talent.

From Sterling’s perspective, he has scored goals quite regularly in the U23s but his loan spells haven’t worked out in the past but this is a great opportunity for him to show what he’s capable of.

Then, Spurs, Southend and the striker will reassess in January, so it’s a move that suits all parties.

