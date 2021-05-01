Confirmed team news: Sunderland XI revealed ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Sunderland will be desperate to end their seven-game winless run and boost their play-off hopes when they take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

The Black Cats’ poor recent form has seen them drop to fourth in the table, with the likes of Oxford United and Charlton Athletic looking to capitalise on any further slip-ups as they gun for a top-six spot.

Lee Johnson is certainly no stranger to a winless run and with an hour to go until kick-off, he’s named the XI he hopes can get back to winning ways.

Confirmed Sunderland XI: Lee Burge, Connor McLaughlin, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Denver Hume, Max Power, Josh Scowen, Jordan Jones, Jack Diamond, Lynden Gooch, Ross Stewart.

The big news for Sunderland is that key attacking duo Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady both miss out completely due to injury.

That should give Stewart a chance to prove his quality having arrived in January, while Chris Maguire does feature on the bench.

With both Dion Sanderson and Jordan Willis ruled out for the season earlier this week, Johnson has opted for a back four with O’Nien and Wright at centre-back.

A victory for Sunderland would confirm their place in the League One play-offs and be a huge confidence boost as they look to secure promotion to the Championship.

A defeat could cut their cushion over the chasing pack to just two points – meaning a loss on the final day of the season may see them drop out of the top six completely.