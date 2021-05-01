Confirmed team news: Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to pick up a win and keep their hopes of survival alive this afternoon.

The Owls take on Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, with Football League World’s George Harbey live at the ground.

The team news has just been delivered to the press box, and here’s how Wednesday line-up this afternoon.

Confirmed Wednesday XI: Westwood; Palmer, Hutchinson, Börner; Paterson, Bannan, Pelupessy, Reach; Harris, Green, Windass.

Wednesday need to win if they are to keep their hopes of survival alive, with Derby County facing Swansea City later this afternoon.

A defeat would send the Owls down to League One, and a draw may not be enough either, with the Rams needing to match or better their result.

Wednesday take on a Forest side who are winless in their last four and are hungry to return to winning ways under Chris Hughton, after mathematically securing safety last weekend.