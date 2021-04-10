Confirmed team news: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers play host to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Hoops are looking to bounce back from their defeat at Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon whilst Wednesday are aiming to build on their superb 5-0 win over Cardiff City as they fight to avoid the drop into League One in the final weeks of the campaign.

The two teams have been named for this one, with Charlie Austin ruled out for the Hoops after a charge for a stamp against Forest and Lyndon Dykes replacing him – he’ll be supported by Ilias Chair and Chris Willock going forwards for the Hoops this afternoon.

For Wednesday, meanwhile, it’s an unchanged XI as they look to pull off a great escape.

Here’s how they both line up this afternoon, then, ahead of a 3pm kick-off here in west London in the second tier…

Here's our line up this afternoon! #QPRSHW Starting XI: Wildsmith, Urhoghide, Lees, Börner, Palmer, Reach, Hutchinson, Bannan, Paterson, Windass, Rhodes Subs: Westwood, Brennan, Penney, Shaw, Pelupessy, Brown, Green, Harris, Kachunga — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 10, 2021