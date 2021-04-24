Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Confirmed team news: QPR v Norwich City

Published

6 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers take on Norwich City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship with the title potentially set to be handed out to the away side.

The Yellows have achieved promotion to the Premier League and will now be eager to seal the title in the final games of the campaign, with Watford obviously eager to try and stop them.

Norwich will win the league this afternoon if they win and the Hornets do not against Millwall, though, and that is what the Yellows will be hoping for.

QPR, though, are not going to be making it easy this afternoon with them in fine form and showing in 2021 that they have the ability to put together a string of results themselves to challenge for promotion potentially next season.

They’ll be eager to put down a marker this afternoon, then, and this is how the two sides line-up for this one:


