Confirmed team news: Nottingham Forest XI revealed ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Nottingham Forest will hope to return to winning ways this afternoon as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

There is only an hour to go until kick-off, with Football League World’s George Harbey in the press box.

He’s just received the team news, and here’s how the Reds line-up this afternoon…

Confirmed Forest XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, McKenna, Ribeiro; Garner, Yates; Knockaert, Cafu, Krovinovic; Grabban

SUBS: Smith, Mbe Soh, Colback, Bong, Jenkinson, Mighten, Dawson, Murray, Taylor

Forest are winless in their last four games and were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City last time out, securing mathematical safety.

They will hope to win and prevent Sheffield Wednesday from escaping the drop today. The Owls will be relegated to League One if they lose to the Reds.

A draw may not be enough for Darren Moore’s side, either, with Derby needing to match or better their result to condemn Wednesday to relegation.