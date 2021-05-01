Confirmed team news: Norwich City XI revealed ahead of Reading clash

Norwich City will be looking to pick up another three points, as they head into their game against Reading at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries have already clinched promotion into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Daniel Farke.

But they’re yet to win the Championship title, after some inconsistent results towards the end of this year’s campaign saw second-placed Watford close the gap on Norwich to five points.

Therefore, they only need a win over Reading to win the title, and they’ll fancy their chances against a Reading team that have struggled in the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

The Royals have been in the top-six for the majority of this year’s campaign, but a poor run of results in recent months saw them fall out of the play-off positions at a crucial stage of the season, which has resulted in Veljko Paunovic’s side missing out on a top-six finish this term, much to the frustration of the Madejski Stadium faithful.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has named his starting XI ahead of the game, and unsurprisingly he’s named a strong line-up against the Berkshire-based side, with no changes to their team from the recent win over QPR.

Norwich team: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Omabamidele, Quintilla, McLean, Skipp, Dowell, Cantwell, Buendia, Pukki.

Substitutes: Nyland, Mumba, Sorensen, Tettey, Vrancic, Hernandez, Placheta, Stiepermann, Hugill.

The likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki have been valuable members of Daniel Farke’s side this term, with Buendia’s efforts not going unnoticed, as the Argentine was named as the EFL’s Player of the Season on Thursday evening.

Buendia has chipped in with 14 goals and 17 assists from his 39 appearances in all competitions this term, and he’ll fancy his chances of adding to that tally before the end of this year’s campaign.