Confirmed team news: Huddersfield Town XI revealed ahead of Coventry clash

4 mins ago

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has opted to make three changes to his side today to take on Coventry City. 

From the defeat at Blackburn, Pipa, Danny Ward and Carel Eiting have all dropped out of the starting line-up and have been replaced by Aaron Rowe, Yaya Sanogo and Duane Holmes respectively.

Ryan Schofield continues in goal for the Terriers, with Rowe, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo, who is fit enough to start, looking like they will make up the defensive unit.

Jonathan Hogg captains the side from his holding midfield berth, with Lewis O’Brien and Juninho Bacuna the midfield pivot.

Holmes could be used slightly further forwards, supporting attackers, Sanogo and Josh Koroma.

Pipa, Ward and Eiting all take a place on the bench, which also includes the likes of Rolando Aarons and Sorba Thomas.

Huddersfield XI: Schofield; Rowe, Keogh, Sarr, Toffolo; Hogg, O’Brien, Bacuna; Holmes, Sanogo, Koroma.

Subs: Pereira, Pipa, Stearman, Eiting, Aarons, Thomas, Ward, Edmonds-Green, High.


