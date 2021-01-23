Confirmed: Team news for QPR v Derby County

Queens Park Rangers host Derby County this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as both sides look to get a big three points down the lower end of the second tier table.

The R’s were victorious in the week against Cardiff City. Chris Willock got the all important goal as he returned to the side in a game that eventually proved to be the last for Neil Harris in charge of the Bluebirds.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, is only just embarking on his managerial journey with Derby and will be eager to see the Rams build on their own midweek win, against AFC Bournemouth, with Krystian Bielik on the score-sheet.

Both, then, will be feeling good heading into this one and that makes for a potentially exciting game as the two face-off at 3pm this afternoon.

The team news is in for both, let’s take a look at how they both line-up: