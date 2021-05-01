Confirmed team news: Derby County XI revealed ahead of Swansea clash

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has recalled Kamil Jozwiak to his starting line-up for today’s important Championship fixture with Swansea City.

Jozwiak has come back into the side to replace Lee Buchanan, as Rooney goes in search of his side’s first victory in five games following a run of damaging defeats.

Kelle Roos continues in goal for the Rams, with Nathan Byrne, George Edmundson, Matt Clarke and Craig Forsyth likely making a defensive unit ahead of him.

Jason Knight and Graeme Shinnie feature in the Rams’ midfield, whilst Tom Lawrence and the returning Jozwiak will be tasked with providing the creative spark for Rooney as he looks to topple Swansea.

In attack, it is Colin Kazim-Richards and Martyn Waghorn, with that pair tasked with firing Derby to a victory that will definitely secure their place in the Championship next season.

Derby XI: Roos, Forsyth, Shinnie, Edmundson, Jozwiak, Waghorn, Lawrence, Byrne, Kazim-Richards, Clarke, Knight.

Subs: Marshall, Bird, Sibley, Cashin, Roberts, Buchanan, Ebosele, McDonald, Watson.