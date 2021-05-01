Confirmed team news: Charlton Athletic XI revealed ahead of Accrington clash

Charlton Athletic will be looking to put the pressure on those above them in the battle for a League One play-off place on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to The Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley.

The Addicks go into the game having lost just once in their last 12 games, although they were left frustrated by the stoppage time equaliser they conceded in the midweek draw with Crewe.

That means that Nigel Adkins’ side are currently eight in the League One table, two points off the top-six, although they do have a game in hand on those around them, meaning a place in the play-offs this season is in their own hands.

Accrington meanwhile, go into the game safely in mid-table in League One, although they have won just once in their last six games, meaning this could be something of an opportunity for Charlton.

Perhaps with that in mind, Adkins has named a side that shows four changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Crewe on Tuesday, as Conor Washington, Ryan Inniss, Chris Gunter and Darren Pratley replace Liam Millar, Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington and Ben Watson.

Here is the full confirmed Charlton team news for this afternoon’s clash with Crewe.

Starting Lineup: Amos; Innis, Pearce (C), Famewo; Gunter, Forster-Caskey, Pratley, Gilbey, Maatsen; Washington, Stockley

Substitutes: Maynard-Brewer, Matthews, Purrington, Morgan, Shinnie, Millar, Aneke