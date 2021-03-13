Confirmed team news: Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Charlton Athletic host Shrewsbury Town this weekend as the two sides look to build on midweek wins in Sky Bet League One.

Charlton finally won a home game on Tuesday as they saw off Northampton Town with a 2-1 scoreline whilst Shrewsbury beat Rochdale to take an important step closer towards mathematical safety.

Indeed, you feel as though the Shrews will be okay for another year if they can just get a few more points on the board with the sides below them scrapping among themselves and they’ll look to try and bring the pressure on a Charlton side that has only just started to win at home again.

For the Addicks, though, it is a chance to build momentum at a crucial time of the season and a win here would certainly generate more confidence that they are going to go on a run, especially with their away form holding up decently in recent weeks.

The teams are in, here’s how they kick-off:

🔢 Here's how your Addicks line up this afternoon… #cafc pic.twitter.com/m6J2nYIW8V — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 13, 2021