Confirmed team news: Barnsley XI revealed ahead of Preston clash

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has named a strong Tykes side to take on Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon, despite the fact he has already secured play-off football.

The Yorkshire outfit are heading into a really exciting period of the season, with Ismael having the chance to lock horns with AFC Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea City.

Today, there was an opportunity to rest players against Preston, but Ismael has gone strong.

Brad Collins continues in goal, with Mads Andersen, Michał Helik and Michael Sollbauer making up a back three.

Callum Brittain and Callum Styles play as the Barnsley wing-backs, whilst Romal Palmer and Alex Mowatt – fresh from his Team of the Season inclusion – play in the midfield.

Daryl Dike, Conor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow make up the Barnsley attack.

Barnsley XI: Collins, Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Dike, Woodrow.

Subs: Hudson, Bayliss, Riis, Molumby, Huntington, Maguire, Sinclair, Gordon, Potts.