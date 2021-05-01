Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Confirmed team news: Barnsley XI revealed ahead of Preston clash

Published

13 mins ago

on

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has named a strong Tykes side to take on Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon, despite the fact he has already secured play-off football. 

The Yorkshire outfit are heading into a really exciting period of the season, with Ismael having the chance to lock horns with AFC Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea City.

Today, there was an opportunity to rest players against Preston, but Ismael has gone strong.

Brad Collins continues in goal, with Mads Andersen, Michał Helik and Michael Sollbauer making up a back three.

Callum Brittain and Callum Styles play as the Barnsley wing-backs, whilst Romal Palmer and Alex Mowatt – fresh from his Team of the Season inclusion – play in the midfield.

Daryl Dike, Conor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow make up the Barnsley attack.

Barnsley XI: Collins, Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Dike, Woodrow.

Barnsley XI: Collins, Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Dike, Woodrow.


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

