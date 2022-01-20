Confirmed team news: Arsenal v Liverpool

The second EFL Cup semi-final reaches its conclusion this evening as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The first leg finished 0-0 between the Reds and the Gunners at Anfield last Thursday, and so it really is a winner takes all affair this evening in north London.

Arsenal have had a week to prepare for this match with their derby against Tottenham being postponed at the weekend, whilst Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 last time out in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea await in the showpiece at Wembley in February, meanwhile, after the Blues beat Spurs across their two-legged clash earlier on in the month.

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp have named their respective XIs for this one, then, and this is how both sides are going to line up:

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Smith Rowe returns Let’s do this 🙌#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/qagLvSTJ9n — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2022

🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🟡 Here’s how we line up for our Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with @Arsenal 👊 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2022

It should be a cracking game between two good sides, with a shot at the first piece of silverware of the season in the offing for the victor…