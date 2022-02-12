Confirmed team news: AFC Wimbledon v Sunderland

AFC Wimbledon host Sunderland this afternoon at Plough Lane in Sky Bet League One, in what is a big game for both sides at other ends of the table.

For the Dons, it’s another opportunity to try and get some form going and to get an important three points on the board to keep those below them in the league at bay.

For Sunderland, meanwhile, it’s a chance to try and get back to winning ways themselves as they try and keep pace with the race for the automatic spots in the third tier.

Mark Robinson will once again take charge of Wimbledon for this clash whilst Sunderland see Alex Neil in the dugout for the first time, after his official appointment at the end of the week.

Both have named their XIs for this game, then, so let’s take a look at how they line up ahead of a 3pm kick-off…

💙 LINE UP 💛 Here's how we line up against @SunderlandAFC today 👉 Will Nightingale, Paul Osew & Luke McCormick back in the starting lineup

👉 Watch the prematch live show happening right now on our YouTube channel

👉 Tune in again after for the post match reaction#AFCW pic.twitter.com/CqcPNSX0DS — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) February 12, 2022

🚨 Alex Neil's first starting XI as #SAFC Head Coach. 🔜 #WIMSUN — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 12, 2022