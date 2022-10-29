Confirmed Sunderland XI to take on Luton

Sunderland take on Luton Town this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get what could be an important three points come the end of the year.

Both sides have play-off aspirations this year but it’s currently Luton slightly the better off in the table, with Sunderland six points off of the top six as things stand.

Indeed, they are four behind Luton but also a number of places behind as well, with the Championship table looking as congested as ever.

Sunderland are in a bit of poor form, too, so they’ll be looking to get themselves out of that particular rut in the near future and start climbing the standings.

Here is the XI that they are fielding this afternoon, then, as they take on the Hatters…

Kick off is just under half an hour away from now and both sides will be eager to get off to a good start.