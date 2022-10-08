Confirmed Sunderland XI to face Swansea City

Sunderland take on Swansea City this afternoon in what should be a good game to watch given where the two sides are in the league.

Both have had solid starts to the campaign with the Black Cats sitting in 8th on 17 points and Swansea just a point ahead of them with them in 6th and therefore in the play-offs.

Both will be looking to maintain that top six challenge over the course of the campaign, then, and that is why this clash is going to be important for both to try and win.

Sunderland find themselves on a run of three draws after an impressive win against Reading, though, and so Tony Mowbray will be hoping his side can rediscover that spark that they had against the Royals sooner rather than later.

Here’s the team he has named for this one, as Sunderland look to get back to winning ways and leapfrog the Swans…