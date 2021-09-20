Confirmed: Sunderland strike deal with Premier League club which sees player depart

Everton have agreed a deal to sign young striker Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland.

The forward, who turned 17 on Saturday, has put pen-to-paper on a professional contract in Merseyside, signing a three-year deal with The Toffees.

Okoronkwo is expected to immediately link up with the club’s U18’s, who are managed by former Everton and Wigan Athletic striker Pail Tait.

The young forward represented Sunderland’s U18s side last time out, making 17 appearances during the U18 Premier League.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

Emerging as a regular during the concluding stages of the season, the 17-year-old scored three times and assisted another three in the last six games of the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton were close to striking a deal for the young forward in July, with the Liverpool Echo attaching a £1 million fee to his transfer.

The verdict

Although it might not be a signing who will immediately light up Goodison Park, he is a highly-rated teenager, who can go on to enjoy an excellent career with The Toffees.

Liverpool Echo have likened this deal to the one that saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin arrive at Goodison Park from Sheffield United in 2016, further emphasising the coup that this could potentially be.

A high volume of Premier League clubs outside of the top six have trend their attentions to emerging talent within the EFL this summer, as it seems like the most cost-effective plan to keep up with England’s elite.

The young forward will be hoping to adapt quickly to life in Merseyside and will be targeting U23s football as soon as possible.