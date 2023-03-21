Sunderland has announced that Dan Neil has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

The midfielder is very highly-rated at the club, having come through the ranks as a kid, and he has established himself as an integral player under Tony Mowbray, featuring in every game since he was appointed.

And, whilst he had a deal that ran until 2025 on Wearside, meaning there was no pressing issue to agree an extension, Neil has been rewarded for his performances with an additional 12 months to that previous contract.

It was announced by the club on Tuesday evening that fresh terms had been signed, with the 21-year-old making it clear that he was delighted to extend his stay with the Black Cats.

“I’m excited to be extending my time here – I’ve really enjoyed myself so far, and I feel like I’m learning and developing, which is what I want at my age having broken into the first team. All my family are Sunderland fans, so I have immense pride playing for the Club. I always said I wanted to try and help this Club get back to where it belongs and signing this contract will give me an opportunity to help do that.”

This will also prevent any speculation surrounding the future of Neil going into the summer transfer window. Whilst he hadn’t been linked with a move away recently, it has been claimed over the years that he was on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa.

Neil is sure to play when Mowbray’s side return to action after the international break with a game against league leaders Burnley.

The verdict

This is very good news for Sunderland as Neil is a top talent and someone who has the potential to get even better, even though he is already an important member of the squad.

However, you sometimes forget that he is only 21, so there is still a lot of room to develop, and working under a coach like Mowbray could be exactly what he needs to take his game to the next level over the coming years.

It also portrays Sunderland in a good light because they have acted following Neil’s performances, despite him having time left on his existing contract. So, that will go down well with the player, and it proves to others that good performances on the pitch will be rewarded.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.