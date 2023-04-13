Sunderland have completed the signing of Timur Tutierov from Ukrainian Premier League side FC Kolos Kovalivka on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Who is Timur Tutierov?

The 17-year-old is not a name that Black Cats’ fans will be familiar with, as he has only been playing for the youth side of FC Kolos this season, where he managed seven goals in 15 appearances in the league. Those performances saw him involved with the first-team, and he has made the bench on occasions.

Those performances for the development side caught the eye of Sunderland though, who were clearly impressed with his ability to find the back of the net, and his potential to improve.

That’s after it was confirmed on the official site of the Championship club that Tutierov had signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The teenager will initially link up with the U18 side on Wearside, and he will hope to gradually work his way into the senior setup, with boss Tony Mowbray having shown since his appointment that he will give opportunities to those coming through the ranks.

Speaking to the club’s media, Academy Manager Robin Nicholls explained why the club have moved to sign Tutierov.

“We are delighted to welcome Timur to Sunderland AFC. He is an exciting prospect and we are confident that we can provide the right environment for him to continue his development. Timur joins an exciting selection of players within our professional development phase and the staff are looking forward to continuing their work with him.”

Sunderland targeting new markets with recruitment

This is an intriguing and exciting step for Sunderland, as Mowbray has revealed that the club are exploring different markets across the globe as they look for the best talents around. Clearly, widening your search is going to open the door for some real talents to move to the club, and there has been a real focus on identifying quality youngsters under the current ownership.

Of course, we don’t know how Tutierov is going to do, but he is obviously a player who scores goals, and whilst he will need time to adapt to his new surroundings, and a different culture, he will be given the support he needs at Sunderland.

So, he is one player to keep an eye on in the years to come, and it will be interesting to see who else arrives at the club’s academy over the coming months.